Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $649.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

