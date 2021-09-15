Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Rating Reiterated by HSBC

Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HSBC in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $9.90 price objective on the stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Team17 Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

TSVNF stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. Team17 Group has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.