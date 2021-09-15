TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.38.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.
TechTarget stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.20. 76,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,658. TechTarget has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 144.41 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $1,410,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $176,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,749 shares of company stock worth $3,118,159. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter worth $55,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TechTarget
TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.
