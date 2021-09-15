TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.20. 76,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,658. TechTarget has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 144.41 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $1,410,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $176,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,749 shares of company stock worth $3,118,159. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter worth $55,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.