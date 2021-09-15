Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$41.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TECK.B. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.00.

TECK.B traded up C$0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$33.37. 1,190,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,103. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$28.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.72. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$15.81 and a 12-month high of C$34.25.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

