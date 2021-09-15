Tekla World Healthcare Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:THW)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

THW opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92.

Get Tekla World Healthcare Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,774 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund were worth $14,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.