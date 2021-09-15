Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives $457.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $457.56.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th.

TFX stock opened at $387.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $389.48 and a 200 day moving average of $402.61.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Teleflex by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $87,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Teleflex by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,435 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 3,023.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 109,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 106,227 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

