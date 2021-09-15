Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.76.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TELDF shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $2.76 price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELDF opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $3.26.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

