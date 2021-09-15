Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Receives $42.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on TLS shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $6,450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,796,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 840,351 shares of company stock worth $25,870,031 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 169.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telos during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Telos by 68.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 828.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.34. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telos will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

