Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Loop Capital

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tencent in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Erste Group cut Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. DZ Bank cut Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.18 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Tencent in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.84.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $59.94 on Monday. Tencent has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $99.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average is $73.65. The company has a market capitalization of $575.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.45.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

