Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,437 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after acquiring an additional 566,506 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after acquiring an additional 452,193 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $232,871,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $743.69. The company had a trading volume of 255,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,276,143. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $695.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $668.15. The company has a market capitalization of $736.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.30 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $602.16.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $34,142,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,733,947. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

