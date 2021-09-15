Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Draper Asset Management LLC

Draper Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,170 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 10.2% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,335 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 23,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $10.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $754.59. 689,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,276,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $747.06 billion, a PE ratio of 391.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $695.20 and a 200-day moving average of $668.15. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.30 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,733,947. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $602.16.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

