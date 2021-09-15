Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,719 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.9% of World Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after buying an additional 167,974 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,305,000 after buying an additional 343,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,409,310,000 after buying an additional 134,132 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,733,947. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $744.52. 272,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,276,143. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $695.20 and its 200 day moving average is $668.15. The company has a market capitalization of $737.09 billion, a PE ratio of 387.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.30 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $602.16.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

