Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Texas Pacific Land Corporation is landowners principally in the State of Texas. The Company also generates revenue from pipeline, power line and utility easements, commercial leases, material sales and seismic and temporary permits related to land uses including midstream infrastructure projects and hydrocarbon processing facilities. Texas Pacific Land Corporation, formerly known as TEXAS PAC LTD, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,215.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,415.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,490.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 2.20. Texas Pacific Land has a 1 year low of $427.69 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land will post 31.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $49,000. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

