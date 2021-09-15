TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) CEO Marc A. Stefanski Sells 4,687 Shares of Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 4,687 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $89,334.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TFS Financial stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. TFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $22.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.21 and a beta of 0.41.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 16.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 376.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFSL. TheStreet downgraded TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 86.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 16.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 53.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

