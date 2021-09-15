The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.40 Billion

Analysts expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report $19.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Boeing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $20.13 billion. The Boeing reported sales of $14.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full year sales of $76.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.91 billion to $80.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $92.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.47 billion to $93.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its stake in The Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.57. 9,839,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,319,883. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.74. The Boeing has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.61.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

