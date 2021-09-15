The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Lifted by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.4% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,030 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 9.8% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 23.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 210,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after acquiring an additional 39,442 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,537,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

