The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

DSG has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$103.40.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at C$104.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.85 billion and a PE ratio of 99.17. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of C$67.16 and a twelve month high of C$109.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$93.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$83.10.

In other news, Director John Scott Pagan sold 76,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.21, for a total value of C$6,272,540.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,493,202.19. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.46, for a total transaction of C$361,838.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,384 shares in the company, valued at C$3,834,039.69.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.