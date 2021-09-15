The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Gap Up to $79.13

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.13, but opened at $83.05. The Ensign Group shares last traded at $78.96, with a volume of 475 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist lowered their price objective on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $638.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.03 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. Research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $82,296.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,983 shares of company stock valued at $256,762. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,991,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,716 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,868,000 after purchasing an additional 235,086 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

