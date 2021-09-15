The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of GGO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.71. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261. The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $16.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

