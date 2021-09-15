The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) to Conviction-Buy

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of DELL stock opened at $97.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.36. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 32,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $3,253,559.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,559.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,796,107 shares of company stock worth $377,096,557 over the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,217,000 after buying an additional 150,911 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,866,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 17,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.