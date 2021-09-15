The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Price Up 6.9%

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)’s share price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.31 and last traded at $17.26. Approximately 199,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,000,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

GT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.87) EPS. Analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (NASDAQ:GT)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

