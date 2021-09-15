The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSE:TGOD) Senior Officer Buys C$17,500.00 in Stock

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSE:TGOD) Senior Officer Matt Schmidt bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$17,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 309,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,107.90.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.32. The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.17 and a twelve month high of C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of C$89.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.65.
About The Green Organic Dutchman
