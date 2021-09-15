The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSE:TGOD) Senior Officer Buys C$17,500.00 in Stock

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSE:TGOD) Senior Officer Matt Schmidt bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$17,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 309,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,107.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.32. The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.17 and a twelve month high of C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of C$89.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.65.

About The Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

