The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,707 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of The Hershey worth $34,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in The Hershey by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $437,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,497 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,049.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,079 shares of company stock worth $2,674,010 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey stock opened at $174.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.85 and a 200-day moving average of $169.43. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

