The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,069,000 after buying an additional 2,073,897 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,802,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,280,000 after purchasing an additional 270,692 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,860,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,416,000 after purchasing an additional 80,360 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

KHC traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.03. The company had a trading volume of 118,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,825. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97. The company has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

