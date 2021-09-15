The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.87 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will report sales of $30.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $31.44 billion. The Kroger posted sales of $29.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full year sales of $135.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.72 billion to $136.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $136.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.27 billion to $139.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The Kroger’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research raised their target price on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.28.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,070 shares of company stock worth $1,392,265. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KR traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $41.10. 10,536,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,173,260. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.04. The Kroger has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

