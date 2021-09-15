The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 24.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 428,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 85,367 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Kroger by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after buying an additional 308,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 660,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.68. 241,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,165,691. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average is $39.04.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,265 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. raised their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.28.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

