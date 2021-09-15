The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) SVP Sells $778,480.00 in Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

The Kroger stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,165,691. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.04. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Kroger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

