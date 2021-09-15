The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The New York Times by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 499,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,298,000 after buying an additional 69,862 shares during the last quarter. Anabranch Capital Management LP boosted its stake in The New York Times by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Anabranch Capital Management LP now owns 669,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,888,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 61,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at about $681,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 0.81. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $58.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.33.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

