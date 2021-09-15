Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.7% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.95.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $562.91. 15,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,995. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $542.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.80 and a twelve month high of $575.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $221.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.