TheStreet Downgrades Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) to C

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BLMN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.54.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $24.63 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Snow Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 204,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 24,589 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 369,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,752 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $708,000.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

