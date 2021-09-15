TheStreet Downgrades Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) to C

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on BLMN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.54.
Shares of BLMN stock opened at $24.63 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Snow Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 204,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 24,589 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 369,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,752 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $708,000.
Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
