THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Down 79.6% in August

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 79.6% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THKLY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.55. 29,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43. THK has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $18.70.

THKLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut THK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut THK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup cut THK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded THK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut THK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

