Thomas G. Hartnett Sells 7,031 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) insider Thomas G. Hartnett sold 7,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $225,695.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,775,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.73.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLWS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 11.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter worth $39,000. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts designed to help customers express, connect, and celebrate. The Company’s ecommerce business platform features the following brands: 1-800-Flowers.com �, 1-800-Baskets.com �, Cheryl’s Cookies �, Harry & David �, PersonalizationMall.com �, Shari’s Berries �, FruitBouquets.com �, Moose Munch �, The Popcorn Factory �, Wolferman’s Bakery �, Stock Yards � and Simply Chocolate �.

