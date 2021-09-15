ThreeFold (TFT) One Day Volume Tops $19,404.00

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $5.64 million and $19,404.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00075525 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00076033 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00109884 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00121791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.66 or 0.00180386 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015143 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

