ThreeFold (TFT) Price Up 22.1% Over Last 7 Days

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar. ThreeFold has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $19,404.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0695 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00075525 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00076033 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00109884 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00121791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.66 or 0.00180386 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015143 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold (TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.