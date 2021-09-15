Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, Acquires 377,552 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 377,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $6,508,996.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oscar Health alerts:

On Thursday, September 9th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, purchased 444,712 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,782,460.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, purchased 329,885 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,875,700.30.

On Thursday, August 26th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, acquired 204,811 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.74 per share, with a total value of $2,814,103.14.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, acquired 1,074,342 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $13,633,399.98.

On Friday, August 20th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, acquired 68,042 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $912,443.22.

NYSE:OSCR opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 3,837.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.