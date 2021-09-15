thyssenkrupp’s (TKAMY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded thyssenkrupp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

TKAMY stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.17.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 39.49% and a net margin of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Equities analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

