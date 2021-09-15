TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Trading Down 2.4%

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS)’s share price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 272.50 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 272.50 ($3.56). Approximately 222,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 355,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 279.15 ($3.65).

TIFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 302.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 297.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. TI Fluid Systems’s payout ratio is 0.52%.

About TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

