Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU) fell 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.65 ($0.03). 689,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 915,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.04).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Tlou Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.03. The stock has a market cap of £15.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73.

Tlou Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana.

