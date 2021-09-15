Tlwm Purchases 47 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tlwm grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,212 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Tlwm’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.04.

Shares of UNH traded up $6.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $418.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,495. The company has a 50 day moving average of $416.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.29. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $431.36. The firm has a market cap of $394.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,438 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,034. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

