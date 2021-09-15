Tlwm Trims Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Tlwm lessened its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Tlwm’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth $1,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $506.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,592. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $511.51 and its 200-day moving average is $445.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,436 shares of company stock worth $37,157,679 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.39.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

