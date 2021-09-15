TMD Wealth Management LLC Purchases 23,133 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,133 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 9.8% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $22,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $54.22. 651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,226. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.03 and a 200-day moving average of $53.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.