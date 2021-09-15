Toronto Dominion Bank Has $106.99 Million Stock Position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 4,259.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,643,190 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 1.81% of TFI International worth $106,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 355.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 110,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 196.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.
TFI International stock opened at $112.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $116.50.
Several equities research analysts have commented on TFII shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price target on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$104.95 price objective (down previously from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.12.
TFI International Profile
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
