Toronto Dominion Bank Has $106.99 Million Stock Position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 4,259.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,643,190 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 1.81% of TFI International worth $106,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 355.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 110,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 196.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

TFI International stock opened at $112.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $116.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TFII shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price target on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$104.95 price objective (down previously from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.12.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

