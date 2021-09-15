Toronto Dominion Bank Has $51.95 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,987 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,449 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of Autodesk worth $51,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Autodesk by 600.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,134 shares of company stock worth $9,917,059. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $279.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.84. The stock has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.11.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

