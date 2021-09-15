Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 2,921 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 401,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $58,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,755 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in T-Mobile US by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 80,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 72.0% during the second quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $128.92 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $160.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.21.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. DZ Bank started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.04.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

