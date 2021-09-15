Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 4,338 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,166,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $70,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $46,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.61.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

