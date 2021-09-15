Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tosoh Corporation is a chemical company. Its primary products include ethylene, polyethylene, caustic soda, vinyl chloride and fine chemicals. The company operates primarily in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe and North America. Tosoh Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of TOSCF opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79. Tosoh has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $21.68.

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Others. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

