TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.7843 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58.
Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $47.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.
