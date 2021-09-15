TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.7843 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $47.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised TotalEnergies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, June 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

