Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires Shares of 640 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDS stock opened at $383.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $390.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $361.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In other news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.44.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

