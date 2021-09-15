TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) Shares Gap Up to $9.94

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.94, but opened at $10.40. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 1,151 shares.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.13 million and a PE ratio of -3.53.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACE. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter valued at $44,112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter valued at $32,293,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after buying an additional 1,493,630 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the second quarter valued at $5,213,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

