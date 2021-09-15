TPI Composites, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TPI Composites in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TPI Composites’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPIC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $35.82 on Monday. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.88 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.79 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

